Saturday, Feb 05, 2022.

Mareeg.com

somalia

Somalia

Somali president attends AU summit in Addis Ababa

Tuuryare
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The President of Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed [Farmajo] has attended the 35th summit of African Union that was kicked off on Saturday in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The summit will focus on reforming the African Union, implementing its vision for 2063 and addressing the continent’s various challenges, including violence, poverty, food insecurity and COVID-19.

President Farmajo is scheduled to present his government’s efforts to combat terrorism, COVID-19, locusts, respond to floods and drought prevention during the summit.

He will also hold talks with other African leaders attending the summit, according to statement seen by Mareeg Online.

The conference will continue until Sunday as heads of states will present their reports in fight against violence, poverty, food insecurity and COVID-19.

