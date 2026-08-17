AFRICA’S GEN Z DELIVERS A DIRECT WARNING TO THE CONTINENT’S LEADERS

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- The African Youth Survey records what young Africans themselves believe through 1000s of face-to-face interviews. It is the most comprehensive recurring study of its kind and one of the clearest readings of the continent’s political and social future.
- Across Africa, young people are already changing elections, consumer markets, media and national debate. The Survey shows what sits beneath that energy: renewed confidence, deep impatience with older leadership, an urgent demand for jobs and clean government and a belief democracy must deliver in African conditions.
- This gives every newsroom both a continental headline and a powerful local story. The report reveals sharply different national moods, major shifts since the 2024 edition and country-level findings that can be matched directly to each market.
- It explains why some governments are winning youth confidence, why others are losing it – and what young Africans now want and expect from their leaders.