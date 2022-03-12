Will Somalia miss its latest deadline for elections?

Read Time: 54 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Jubaland regional state says Lower House elections could not be concluded by March 15 which means the country will miss its second deadline for elections.

The parliamentary elections were slated to be completed by March 15 this year after the state leaders failed to end the elections last month.

Jubaland leadership Ahmed Madobe wants the election of 16 Lower House seats from Gedo region to be held in Kismayo, a move that could trigger political tension in the region.

This comes amid concerns over further delay in Somalia’s elections that could lead new cycle of crisis and harm the country’s journey towards revival after three decades of conflict and chaos.

The country has elected 80% of the 275-member Lower House since last year due to the disputes that contributed to the frequent delays in the completion of the process of the indirect elections.

The election was due to be finished in 2021 but postponed after current government’s attempt to extend its four-year term by two years that led to clashes between rival SNA sides in Mogadishu.

