Which way FOR BBI

Mareeg.com-The Kenya Supreme Court is set to render its much a waited decision on the Constitution of Kenya {Amendment} bill 2020, marking the end of close to two years of a legal battle between the government and a group of citizens opposed to changes to the Constitution.

Apart from anticipation that the judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative {BBI} scheduled for Thursday morning could shake up the country’s political land scape and government system, the top court’s decision is also likely to sway the outcome of the forth- coming General Election.

Since the two leading protagonists in the August presidential election, Deputy President William Ruto and Mr. Raila Odinga, hold opposing positions on the BBI, it means the Supreme Court’s judgment will be a victory or a loss to one of them.

If given the nod, the bill could see the return of a hybrid system of government, with an official leader of opposition having a seat in the National Assembly and a Prime minister with two deputies.

The 45-page Bill contained 74 amendment articles, which experts said affected the entirety of the Constitution.

Local and International legal experts are also looking forward to the findings of the Supreme Court given that some of the people who participated in seeking a solution to the dispute are top world constitution experts.

One of those are Richard Albert, professor of world constitutions and director of constitutional studies from the University of Texas at Austin.

Besides declaring it illegal, the Court of Appeal had also held that the proposed changes were not amendments as understood, but a dismemberment of the Constitution.

