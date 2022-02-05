We’re not averse to reconciliation’ – SDP National Chair

Read Time: 2 Minute, 6 Second

North-West, Nigeria – National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Dr. Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, has said the party is not averse to reconciliation, hence the set up of Rescue Movement Caretaker Committee, (CTC) that will capture all interest groups and move the party forward.

He stated this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the Party has made the initial contract with respected stateman, Barrister Supo Shonibare who led a group to Court against SDP for more than 2 years now; and other critical key stakeholders, and they are open for discussion that will rescue the party from illegality; noting that even the Dr Agunloye and Alhaji Gabam group are not averse to reconciliation.

He stressed that the National Reconciliation Committee is populated by respected party men and women from all the geopolitical zones, and will soon commenced work.

“Today’s press conference is not about the factional Chairman, North or South, NO, the problem is about Right Vs Wrong, which brings about the dire need to give psychological confidence to our party members, and we shall continue to provide leadership in this struggle until we get it Right and Position the Party for victory,” he said.

The SDP National Chairman explained that by the instrumentality of Chief Olu Falae GCON, CFR letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated 19th February, 2019, of his voluntary retirement from active Partisan Politics effect from Friday 8th February, 2019, and for Prof. Tunde Adeniran to take over and complete his tenure as SDP National Chairman, which expired on 8th March 2020.

“Similarly, the National Convention of 6th October, 2018 that only ratified the appointment of Shehu Musa Gabam as National Secretary to complete the tenure of Alh. Hussain Saleh Dass.

“So by this, which tenure of office is Dr. Aguntoye and Alh Gabam are struggling to stay in or occupy when in reality the duo tenure has expired, by this, we have also through Federal High Court in a suit No. CV/ 354/2022 file a case to determine whether Dr. Olu Aguntoye inherited any tenure.”

Dr. Isiaq further said they are also seeking an order of the court compelling the duo to hand over all party’s property in their possession to the New leaders of the Party.

“Since we have tenures expirations, we have under my leadership through our NEC called to convene an SDP Elective National Convention which is now slated for 27-29th April, 2022 in line with INEC guidelines,” he added.

About Post Author Abdiaziiz Loyal abdiazizh99@gmail.com