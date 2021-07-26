 Voting to begin for Somali Senate elections deemed critical to achieving political stability * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Voting to begin for Somali Senate elections deemed critical to achieving political stability

Somalia
By MM 0

These elections are considered key to resolving Somalia’s ongoing political crisis, which has seen rising tensions between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed—known as Farmaajo—and opposition groups. This election will likely renew some faith in the federal system among women and young people who have long claimed systematic exclusion and marginalization.

While some apprehension exists after militant group al-Shabab threatened to attack delegates and disrupt polling, Somali security forces have been working with African Union military forces to prepare for and prevent attacks. Though minor clashes between security forces and militants are likely, expect the election to be held without significant disruption.

Hopes are also high that women and young people may gain broader representation in the Senate. Following the passage of a law that reduced campaign entry fees for women, many new campaigns have appeared supporting candidates like union activist Mona Ahla and women’s rights leader Farhia Ali. While many voters hold traditional values which discourage women from holding office which may temper the success of female candidates, expect a noticeable increase in female electoral success and subsequent increase in senate representation from 24% to the 30% reserved for female representatives.

Wake up smarter with an assessment of the stories that will make headlines in the next 24 hours. Download The Daily Brief.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Read More
Af Soomaali

Ciidamada dowladda iyo  kuwa Galmudug oo degaano la…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Rooble oo kala hadlay Madaxda Madasha Wadatashiga…

MM 0

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

The violence in Somalia needs to be addressed

International partners welcome national consultative council…

Somalia election faces security challenge, stiff clan-based…

Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches houses…

Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central region

Death toll of two blasts in Somalia hits 22

UK renews charcoal ban from Somalia

Somalia, Kenya discuss deepening ties after end of rift

Somalia to head to the ballot in 60 days-new agreement

AMISOM supports the delivery of lifesaving assistance to…

US Troops May Return to Somalia After Force Structure Review

IGAD Urges Kenya, Somalia to Hold Peaceful Elections

At least 30 killed in al Shabaab attack in Somalia: Security…

Puntland executed 21 Al shabaab militants by firing squad

Fewer Kenyan youths joining Al-Shabab

Puntland security minister escapes bomb attack in Somalia

Berbera Port container terminal officially launched

IGAD Council of Ministers holds 72nd extraordinary meeting

The maritime tussle between Kenya and Somalia – and what…

1 of 265

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.