Venues Somalia and Eswatini AFCON 2023 qualifiers is set

The Confederation of African Football [CAF] has announced the dates and the venues for the AFCON 2023 qualifying matches for Somalia and Eswatini to be played in March 2022.

The first match of the qualifiers will be played at Dar Es Salaam National Stadium where Somalia will host Eswatini. The match date has been announced as 23 March 2022. Kick of is 16H00 east Africa time. South Sudanese international referee Melong Ring, will officiate the match assisted by Gasim Madir [South Sudan] and Robert Henry [South Sudan]. Alier James [South Sudan] will be the fourth official, while Rwanda’s Michel Gasingwa has been assigned at the match commissioner.

Somalia will then have to travel to South Africa for the return leg which will be played on 27th of March 2022 at Mbombela Stadium. Kick off time is 15H00 South Africa time.

Match officials for the return leg have also been announced by CAF, Center referee is Retselisitose David Molise [Lesotho] assisted by Lesupi Samuel Puputla [Lesotho] and Siza Shuan Dlangamandala [Lesotho]. Lebalang Martin Mokete [Lesotho] has been tasked as the fourth official and Thamsanqa Gay Mokoena [South Africa] will be the match commissioner.

The Somali National team members will arrive in Dar Es Salaam in the first week of March were the team will train in preparation for the Qualifier clashes against Eswatini. Somalia will be using Tanzania as its host, as the country’s interim home ground El Hadji Gouled Stadium of Djibouti is currently unavailable to host international matches.

Somali Football Federation president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, said his federation has all the necessary arrangements and the team will arrive in Dar Es Salaam before between 4th -7th of March. “I am very hopeful and I am looking forward to victory” SFF president Ali Abdi Mohamed, said.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

Email:info@somsoccer.so

