US warns citizens against Kenya, amid al Shabab attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya – The United States warned its citizens in Kenya on Thursday due to crime, terrorism, health issues, and kidnapping.

The warning comes after six people have been killed and homes were torched in an attack carried out by al Shabab gunmen on Monday in Kenya’s coastal Lamu region.

Lmau share a border with Somalia where al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has been active for more than ten years.

Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 and related restrictions and conditions in Kenya.

Do Not Travel to:

· Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism.

· Areas of Turkana County due to crime.

Reconsider Travel to:

Nairobi neighborhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera at all times due to crime and kidnapping. Be especially careful when traveling after dark anywhere in Kenya due to crime.

Violent crime, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks. Emergency medical and fire service is also limited.

Terrorist attacks have occurred with little or no warning, targeting Kenyan and foreign government facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, hotels, resorts, markets/shopping malls, and places of worship. Terrorist acts have included armed assaults, suicide operations, bomb/grenade attacks, and kidnappings.

Due to risks to civil aviation operating in the vicinity of the Kenyan-Somali border, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). For more information, U.S. citizens should consult Federal Aviation Administration’s Prohibitions, Restrictions and Notices .

Some schools and other facilities acting as cultural rehabilitation centers are operating in Kenya with inadequate or nonexistent licensing and oversight. Reports of minors and young adults being held in these facilities against their wills and physically abused are common.

