US, UK and Turkey condemn Somalia bombing

Read Time: 1 Minute, 43 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The United States, United Kingdom and Turkey have strongly a deadly suicide car bomb explosion that left at least eight people dead in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The blast, police said, had targeted African Union military convoy near Tarabunka junction in the capital.

Somali police confirmed that the explosion had killed 8 people and 17 others injured, including seven school children.

The police said that Thursday’s bomb attack targeted African Union military convoy that was heading to Halane camp housed by foreign diplomatic missions in Mogadishu.

Turkish foreign ministry condemned the attack in which Ankara called it as “a heinous terrorist attack”.

Ankara also extended condolences to the people and government of Somalia, said in a statement released by the ministry.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured”, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the United States and UK governments also denounced the bomb attack in Somalia and pledged to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism.

Al Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The group says it had targeted a convoy carrying foreign military trainers that departed from Gen Gordon’s base and heading to Halane camp in Mogadishu.

The attack comes day after prominent journalist Abdiaziz Mohamed Guled was killed in an explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in Mogadishu.

The attack also wounded another journalist and civilian, according to a statement released by the police.

Last week, the militant group carried out a suicide attack on African Union military convoy near Villa Baidoa military base in the capital, leaving three people dead.

The extremist group seems to have stepped up its deadly attacks in the capital, amid ongoing parliamentary elections.

The group wants to topple the weak-western backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

The al Qaeda linked group has been waging insurgency in the country for more than ten years.

Thursday’s explosion becomes the 3rd suicide attack the capital Mogadishu has suffered this month alone.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com