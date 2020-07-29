US strikes civilians, 3 children killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The U.S. military says it has killed an al Shabaab militant and wounded another in a drone strike carried out on Wednesday in Somalia.

In a statement, U.S. AFRICOM spokesman Air Force Col. Chris Karns says the strike was conducted in Jilib town and also destroyed an al-Shabaab compound.

Karns says at least one militant was killed and another also wounded.

“We remain committed to supporting our partners in our mutual fight against violent extremism,” Karns added.

But the strike has killed at least 3 children under the age of 13, and destroyed their wooden house in the town.

The children were playing outside their home when they were struck by a heavy metal fragment from the munition and then, all died on scene, a witness, who asked to be anonymous said.

Victims’ names

1- Abukar Ahmad, 8 year-old

2- Abdisamad Hussain, 12 year-old

3- Abdullahi Mohamad, 13-yearr-old.

On Tuesday, U.S. AFRICOM spokesman Chris Karns says one civilian was killed and three others wounded in an airstrike that was intended to target AlShabab fighters in Somalia on Feb. 2 in this year.

Karns’s statement comes after Amnesty International unearthed evidence that AFRICOM killed two civilians, and injured three more, in two air strikes in February 2020.

Amnesty International says civilian casualties continue to mount from the US military’s air war in Somalia, with no justice.

In the first three months of 2020 alone, US forces have conducted a total of 32 air strikes in Somalia, according to the monitoring group Airwars.

This is double the pace of 2019, when AFRICOM conducted a record 63 strikes in Somalia.