US says Al Shabab leader killed in Somalia airstrike * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – U.S. military has released the identity of a senior Al-Shabaab leader, who was killed in August 25 airstrike in Somalia as Abdulkadir Kumandos.

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command says Kumandos was killed in an airstrike carried out near Saakow town of Middle Jubba region.

Townsend says Kumandos had held numerous positions within the Al-Shabaab group.

He says U.S. Army would continue to work with Somali partners to keep the pressure on the militant group.

“We continue to sharpen our focus on this dangerous enemy,” Townsend said.

He added that the US military would continue to weaken the Al-Shabaab group by removing key leaders from its ranks.

Since January, U.S. military has conducted 46 airstrikes to degrade the al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Washington provides support for operations and trains, advises, assists and accompanies Somali army to help build defense capacity.

In 2020 alone, U.S. military killed key Al-Shabaab figures, include Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud, aka Bashir Qoorgaab, Yusif Jiis, and most recently Abdulqadir Kumandos in 46 airstrikes carried out in Somalia.

With reporting by Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare from Mogadishu, Somalia