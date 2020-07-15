US saddened by plane crash in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United States has noted with regret over a cargo plan crash-landed in Baladweyne town airport, some 335km north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The plane caught on fire upon landing on Tuesday while delivering food assistance to Djiboutian troops under African Union force in Somalia.

The all crew members were rescued before the fire destroyed the aircraft and the food assistance onboard, said in a statement released by the US embassay in Somalia.

“It is unfortunate but we are relieved that the entire crew are safe and that no one on the ground was injured in the accident”, the statement reads.

The embassy has thanked all the local authorities for their quick reaction to the incident and for their assistance provided to the crew immediately thereafter.

It says the flight was a part of an on-going effort to provide vitally important food aid from Djibouti to Somalia.

The United States reaffirmed its continued efforts to help the Somali government based in Mogadishu.