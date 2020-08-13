US pressures Somali president to hold timely election   — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

US pressures Somali president to hold timely election  

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – United States ambassador to Mogadishu has put fresh pressures on Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to hold election on schedule.

Ambassador Donald Yamamoto has stressed the need for timely and credible elections in Somalia.

Yamamoto says wide spread consultations and genuine compromise are needed to ensure hold elections on schedule.

“We are eagerly waiting for Dhusamareb 3 meeting results”, he added.

The election model needs broad based support from Federal Government of Somalia,  Federal Member States, Parliament and other stakeholders.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!