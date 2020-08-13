US pressures Somali president to hold timely election  

MOGADISHU, Somalia – United States ambassador to Mogadishu has put fresh pressures on Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to hold election on schedule.

Ambassador Donald Yamamoto has stressed the need for timely and credible elections in Somalia.

Yamamoto says wide spread consultations and genuine compromise are needed to ensure hold elections on schedule.

“We are eagerly waiting for Dhusamareb 3 meeting results”, he added.

The election model needs broad based support from Federal Government of Somalia, Federal Member States, Parliament and other stakeholders.