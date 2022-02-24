US military says drone strike hits al Shabab in Somalia

Read Time: 1 Minute, 2 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The U.S. military says it has carried out an air strike targeting al Shabab militants in central Somalia.

The strike was conducted on Monday in Duduble area in Hiran region after the US-trained Special Forces in Somalia known as “Danab” came under ambush attack by al Shabab.

In a statement, the U.S. Africom command said that they were authorized to conduct strikes in support of their partners in Somalia under the 2001 authorization of use for military force.

The Africom says the casualty damage assessment is underway. It says no civilian was killed or injured in the latest bombing.

Monday’s air raid is the first US drone strike in Somalia so far this year.

On Monday, Somali military said that its special forces had killed 60 militants, including their commander, whose name has not been released.

The military said the forces also destroyed the group’s safe houses, a so-called mobile court and explosive centers in Hiran region.

Despite being driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the al Shabab group continues to carry out suicide and gun attacks in and around the capital Mogadishu.

The Al Qaeda – linked group still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia.

