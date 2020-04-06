US military says 8 Al Shabaab killed in 3 airstrikes in Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted three (3) airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in the vicinity of Mubaraak, Somalia, Apr. 5.

“Security is a pre-requisite for economic growth and development; U.S. Africa Command assists Somalia and other African nations in building capable and professional militaries every single day,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos, deputy director of operations, U.S. Africa Command. “To help Africa achieve its potential requires military assistance and that is what the U.S. affords our African partners.”

The command’s initial assessment concluded these airstrikes killed eight (8) terrorists.

We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of these airstrikes.

“As the world works to contain COVID-19, it is important our partners recognize we continue to be committed to the security progress in Somalia and will continue to disrupt al-Shabaab’s terrorist activities,” said Castellanos. “This is a responsibility that AFRICOM takes very seriously.”

U.S. Africa Command and our international partners recognize that stability in Somalia will not be achieved through purely military means. It requires providing programs and opportunity for the Somali people.

In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including partnered military counterterrorism operations with the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali National Army forces. Together with the partner and allied forces, U.S. Africa Command works on a daily basis to improve security conditions to enhance governance and economic development.

U.S. Africa Command continues to work with its Somali partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States.

