Mareeg Media
Somalia

US military carries out 5 new strikes against Al Shabaab in Somalia

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The US military says it has carried out five new airstrikes on March 16-17 targeting al Shabaab near Janalle town, some 95km away from the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations, U.S. Africa Command says the strikes targeted members of Al Shabaab as they massed and maneuvered in the vicinity of an ongoing Somali-led ground operation.

“We eliminated terrorists posing a direct and immediate threat, allowing our African partners to maintain the momentum on the ground”, Gayler added.

Maj. Gen. Gayler says “we protect and remain committed to our partners – plain and simple”.

It is unclear how many were killed in the bombing.

He says the strikes were helping Somali security forces, who continue to lead operations alongside African Union forces to increase security and seize ground from al-Shabaab.

U.S. forces were in the area when these airstrikes occurred in order to advise and assist Somali and partner forces, he added.

The coalition forces recaptured Janale town from Al Shabaab after a joint military operation where at least nine militants were killed.

 

Sources: Mareeg Online

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

