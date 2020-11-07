 US fights against illegal fishing * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


US fights against illegal fishing

FeaturedSomaliaUnited states of america
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Do you know if the fish on your plate was legally caught? Illegal fishing costs local economies billions and devastates ecosystems. The United States is part of several partnerships to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

On June 16, a U.S. Coast Guard plane, supported by partners from Canada, China, Japan, Russia and South Korea, spotted a Chinese-flagged vessel engaged in what looked like drift netting, an illegal fishing technique in which giant, loose nets spool out for miles, indiscriminately snagging fish and any other marine life in their reach.

But 750 nautical miles from Hokkaido, Japan, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley was on the scene. A multinational group from the U.S. and China investigated the Chinese fishing vessel Run Da, confirmed that the ship used a banned drift net, boarded the boat, and transferred the ship to China’s Coast Guard for prosecution.

Every year millions of tons of sharks, dolphins, whales, turtles and other vulnerable species are caught in drift nets and die. To prevent this, the United Nations issued a drift-net moratorium more than two decades ago.

Read More
Featured

Kenyan army bombs civilian targets in Somalia 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Cash bailout for Somaliland farmers hit by locusts

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

In addition to the partnerships to enforce laws on the high seas, many countries participate in “shiprider” programs, in which their own law enforcement officers can travel on U.S. vessels and prosecute illegal activities in their countries’ exclusive economic zones.

Stopping illegal fishing is vital. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that one-third of the world’s fish are dangerously overfished, putting entire species of fish at risk. Fish make up a huge portion of humanity’s diet, and directly or indirectly support the livelihood of up to 12 percent of the world’s families.

New tools

The U.S. and international partners possess technology and are developing new tools to ensure global fishing is legal and sustainable. Satellite data can be used to spot unlawful fishing practices.

New tracking systems offer tools to track the full path of seafood — from the fisher to the dinner plate. This ensures international buyers that fish is legally caught, and can open up economic opportunity.

The U.S. Agency for International Development is partnering with multinational fishery organizations to develop these systems for Southeast Asia.

Through USAID Oceans, a collaboration between USAID and the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center, the U.S. is working with fishers to help build tech that works for the Pacific. In the Philippines, new USAID-supported ship transponders — ship trackers — connect to an app to allow fishers to enter data at sea and communicate with their families onshore.

Arcelio Fetizanan Jr., whose company partnered with USAID to develop the transponders, said that for many years, this tracking system primarily benefited governments and nongovernmental organizations, “with far fewer direct and tangible benefits for the fishers themselves.” Now, he said, the transponder technology supports fishers, their fisheries and their families.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

AMISOM hosts Somali Public Agenda to discuss Somalia’s…

At least 19 al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia attack

Six African Union soldiers killed in Somalia attack

Democratic” Means Social Equality

AU soldiers kill woman after bomb attack in Somalia

Journalist detained after interviewing a  terrorist…

Somalia: Fear of food insecurity as number of malnutrition…

Somali army kills 50 Al Shabaab militants in operation

Deadly Al Shabaab attack kills 15 soldiers near Mogadishu

Is “Negro” Banned on Twitter?

Somali international partners visit to Baidoa town

October 14 tragedy: Why Somalia needs a national biometric…

Qatar Amir Condoles With Somalia’s President

AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security role…

Somalia sentences two militants to life in prison

Al Shabaab attacks police station in Hiran region

Two soldiers killed as blast hits AU troops in Somalia

Somali, AU military troops to conduct joint operations…

Somalia: Four wounded in Kismayo explosion

Kenyan military jets bomb civilians in Somalia

1 of 499

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!