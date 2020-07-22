Mareeg Media
US drone strike kills 7 Islamic State fighters in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The US military says it has carried out a drone strike targeting Islamic State fighters after partner forces came under attack.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos, deputy director of operations, AFRICOM, said that the strike was conducted near Timirshe area, some 140km southeast of Bosasso.

Castellanos says six Islamic State militants were killed in the bombing.

“We continue our support to rid Somalia of the likes of ISIS and al-Shabaab,” he said.

He added “at this time, it is assessed this airstrike killed seven (7) ISIS-Somalia terrorists”.

Castellanos says the terrorist groups continue to resort to the tradecraft of terror and propaganda in an effort to intimidate the local populace.

However, U.S. Africa Command says it would continue to provide support to Somali efforts and counter violent extremist threats.

