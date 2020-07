MOGADISHU, Somalia – The US military says an al Shabaab militant was killed in a drone strike carried out in southern Somalia

The strike was conducted on July 9 in Hantiwadag area of Lower Shabelle region.

In a statement, the US military says the strike had killed a militant and destroyed a checkpoint.

It is the first air strike against Al-Shabaab since May 17.

There was no immediate comment from Al Shabaab over the latest bombing in Somalia.