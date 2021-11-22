US condemns suicide explosion Somalia

Read Time: 1 Minute, 16 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The U.S. State Department has condemned deadly suicide bomb explosion that killed a prominent journalist on Saturday in the capital Mogadishu.

Director of Radio Mogadishu, Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, fondly known by his moniker “Africa” was killed and Sharmarke Warsame wounded seriously in a targeted suicide bomb attack claimed by al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

State Department spokesman Ned Price says Washington had strongly condemned all forms of terrorism, including al-Shabaab’s attack that took the life of Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled and injured Sharmarke Warsame.

“The U.S. stands with free media and against terror. The people of Somalia deserve a peaceful and stable future”, he said.

According to the police spokesperson, an attacker wearing an explosive vest grabbed the window of the vehicle in which Guled was traveling in and detonated the explosive, which instantly killed Guled.

Warsame, who was also wounded in the attack is currently fighting for his life at Madina hospital in Mogadishu.

He was reporter of a radio program critical of Al-Shabaab, and presented Gungaar, a program which focuses on countering violent extremism.

Al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked group has claimed the responsibility for Saturday’s explosion.

The group says Guled’s killing was in retaliation for Hassan Hanafi, a former journalist-turned Al-Shabaab who was executed by Somali military court in 2016.

The attack comes a week after at least three people were killed in an al Shabab suicide attack on African Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

