US calls for rapid conclusion of elections in Somalia

The United States supports the call for an in-person National Consultative Council meeting this week focused on improving and expediting Somalia’s electoral process.

The United States is deeply concerned by the continuing delays and by the procedural irregularities that have undermined the credibility of the process.

It is imperative that Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders swiftly conclude credible, transparent, and inclusive parliamentary and presidential elections and address concerns in an open and acceptable manner.

The United States remains committed to supporting peace and stability in Somalia and will use available tools to meet those goals.

The call by Washington comes as a political tension between President Mohamed Abdullahi Famajo and his premier Mohamed Hussein Roble came back on Sunday.

On Saturday, president Farmajo has accused his PM Roble of failing to hold timely and transparent elections across the country.

The president also called for a consultative meeting with state leaders in Mogadishu in a move to choose a capable leadership to spearhead timely, fair and free elections.

Meanwhile, Roble has issued a statement in response to Farmajo’s move, saying he will not accept that any particular candidate to abuse the electoral process.

Roble says his meeting with state leaders would take place as planned in Mogadishu.

He also called for a joint combat against some individuals whom he termed as spoilers and accused them of being obstacle to peace and state-building in Somalia.

The fresh dispute was fuelled by the removal of members of the election committee, raising fears of a renewal of armed clashes in the capital, Mogadishu.

