UPDATE: Somali president to appoint new Prime Minister

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed says he accepted the decision of parliament to have ousted the country’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire in a vote of no confidence on Saturday.

In a statement, president Mohamed says he would soon appoint a new Prime Minister who will form a government that will take the country out of the transitional period and strengthen social services in Somalia.

The move against Somali prime minister is described as a dispute between him and the President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed over the model and date for elections.

The relations between the two leaders soured when Khaire had expressed his support to the regional leaders, who ruled out timely elections.

Announcing the result of the vote, Mohamed Mursal, speaker of the Somali parliament, said 170 lawmakers voted against Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire.

Mursal says only 8 lawmakers objected the impeachment motion.