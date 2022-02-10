Thursday, Feb 10, 2022.

UPDATE: Six killed n Somalia suicide explosion

Tuuryare
Read Time:41 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least six people were killed and 17 others were wounded in a suicide bomb explosion in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Thursday’s explosion took place at El-Gaab intersection near the presidential palace when a lone suicide bomber blew himself up, said in a statement released by the police.

The police say six civilians had been killed in the explosion.

Rescue workers said that at least 17 wounded and six bodies had been taken into hospitals.

The Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab has immediately claimed the responsibility for the car bomb attack, saying six electoral delegates were killed in the blast.

Despite being ejected from Mogadishu in August 2011, Al-Shabaab still controls vast areas in southern Somalia and carrying out guerrilla attacks and suicide bombings in the capital Mogadishu.

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
