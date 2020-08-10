UPDATE: At least seven killed in Somali prison attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least seven people were killed after four Al-Shabaab inmates managed to grab weapons and attacked prison guards inside central prison in the capital, Mogadishu.

The attack took place in one of the sections of the prison where inmates serving long term sentences are detained, a source, who asked to be anonymous, said.

He says at least seven people – three prison guards and four armed inmates were killed in the prison attack.

He says an inmate is believed to have escaped and killed a rickshaw driver oust side the prison compound.

Somali government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar says on his Twitter that four Al Shabaab inmates were neutralized by the security forces during the operation.

Mukhtar says the security forces had apprehended two wounded attackers and are now in control of the situation.

The weapons are believed to have been hidden in foods and other items given to the prisoners when they receive visits twice a week.