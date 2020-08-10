UPDATE: At least seven killed in Somali prison attack — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

UPDATE: At least seven killed in Somali prison attack

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least seven people were killed after four Al-Shabaab inmates managed to grab weapons and attacked prison guards inside central prison in the capital, Mogadishu.

The attack took place in one of the sections of the prison where inmates serving long term sentences are detained, a source, who asked to be anonymous, said.

He says at least seven people – three prison guards and four armed inmates were killed in the prison attack.

He says an inmate is believed to have escaped and killed a rickshaw driver oust side the prison compound.

Somali government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar says on his Twitter that four Al Shabaab inmates were neutralized by the security forces during the operation.

Read More
Featured

Somali army chief says Al-Shabaab operative killed in…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Somali communities in Lower Shabelle to benefit from…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Mukhtar says the security forces had apprehended two wounded attackers and are now in control of the situation.

The weapons are believed to have been hidden in foods and other items given to the prisoners when they receive visits twice a week.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!