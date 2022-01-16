Sunday, Jan 16, 2022.

UPDATE: Al Shabab claims suicide attack in Mogadishu

Tuuryare
Read Time:48 Second

MOGADISHU –  Al-Shabaab – an al-Qaeda-linked group has claimed the responsibility for Sunday’s suicide attack on a vehicle carrying government spokesman in the capital Mogadishu.

Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu, a spokesman for Somali PM’s office was seriously wounded when a suicide bomber grabbed the window of his vehicle and detonated his explosive vast, police said.

In a statement, the police said, the explosion took place at Maka Al Mukarama road in Mogadishu.

Moalimu was taken into hospital.

Al Shabab group says it has carried out the attack.

Moalimu was former BBC and Reuters journalist based in Mogadishu.

He previously survived four other suicide attacks that took place in the capital for the last four years.

Last year, Somali journalist Abdiaziz Afrika was killed in a suicide attack claimed by al Shabab group.

The attack comes days after at least ten people were killed in an al Shabab suicide car bomb explosion in the capital Mogadishu.

