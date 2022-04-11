UPDATE: African Union troops clash with Al Shabab

Read Time: 30 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A heavy fighting broke out between African Union troops from African Union force and Al-Shabaab militants in Dinsor district of the Bay region on Monday.

Monday’s battle erupted after militants fired mortar attack on Ethiopian military base in the district, a local resident, who asked to be anonymous said.

He says the skirmish resulted in deaths and injuries, amid a severe drought in south and central towns of Somalia.

Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group says it had killed several soldiers in the clash.

There was no immediate comment from African Union mission over the claims.

