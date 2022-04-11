Monday, Apr 11, 2022.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

UPDATE: African Union troops clash with Al Shabab

Tuuryare
Read Time:30 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A heavy fighting broke out between African Union troops from African Union force and Al-Shabaab militants in Dinsor district of the Bay region on Monday.

Monday’s battle erupted after militants fired mortar attack on Ethiopian military base in the district, a local resident, who asked to be anonymous said.

He says the skirmish resulted in deaths and injuries, amid a severe drought in south and central towns of Somalia.

Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group says it had killed several soldiers in the clash.

There was no immediate comment from African Union mission over the claims.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Close
Close

Related Post