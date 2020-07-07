UPDATE: African Union soldier killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Burundian soldier has succumbed to his injuries in a hospital runs by African Union force known as ‘AMISOM’ after he was injured in a clash over land dispute ownership in Somalia.

The Burundian wounded in a clash between two armed forces from Hirshabelle state based in Jowhar town, some 91km north of Mogadishu, said, a Somali journalist, Mohamed Mo’alimu

The deceased, whose name has not been released, died of injuries late on Sunday, he said.

He says a soldier was killed and 3 others, including an African Union soldier were also wounded in the skirmish.

It is unclear how the soldier ended up in the clash.

Both armed forces reportedly fighting over land dispute ownership.

There was no immediate comment from the African Union force over his death claims.

Burundians serving under the UN-backed African Union force has major camp in Jowhar.

Jowhar, a farmland lies some 91km north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.