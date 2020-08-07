UPDATE: 9 dead as boats sunk by storms in Somalia — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

UPDATE: 9 dead as boats sunk by storms in Somalia

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least 9 people have died when small fishing boats were sunk by giant waves in southern Somalia.

The victims were swept away after strong winds and heavy rain hit off Ras Kamboni coast in Lower Jubba region.

Ibrahim Abdi Hassan, Jubaland’s Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources says the storm had knocked down the fishing boats, leaving 9 people dead.

He says fishermen should take precautions when leaving off the coast.

He also said that small vessels should remain on the shore during the period.

Read More
Somalia

Deadly attack on army bases kills 5 soldiers in Somalia

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

FESOJ relieved by acquittal of Somali journalist despite…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

This comes as the national multi-hazard early warning centre has issued an alert for heavy rains and gusty winds, which could occur in the parts of Somalia.

The centre says floods could affect towns along Shabelle and Jubba rivers – and towns in Beledweyne, Jowhar, Afgoye.

Fishermen were also warned as heavy rains, flooding and strong winds are expected.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!