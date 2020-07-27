UPDATE: 11 people drowned after boat sinks off Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A boat carrying 11 people has sunk off near the coastal town of Marka, some 101km southwest of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The boat has drowned while heading to town from the capital, Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says 11 people on board were drowned after the boat mishap.

He added at least one person had died while 8 other people were rescued.

Two others were still missing, he said.

The boat accident comes after floods caused by heavy rains in Somalia has cut off key roads leading to the coastal town of Marka.