UPDATE: 11 people drowned after boat sinks off Somalia — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

UPDATE: 11 people drowned after boat sinks off Somalia

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A boat carrying 11 people has sunk off near the coastal town of Marka, some 101km southwest of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The boat has drowned while heading to town from the capital, Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says 11 people on board were drowned after the boat mishap.

He added at least one person had died while 8 other people were rescued.

Two others were still missing, he said.

Read More
Featured

Mahdi Mohamed as acting Somali PM

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

UPDATE: Somali president to appoint new Prime Minister

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The boat accident comes after floods caused by heavy rains in Somalia has cut off key roads leading to the coastal town of Marka.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!