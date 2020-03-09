Mareeg Media
UNHCR: 2168 migrants rescued by Libyan Coast Guard

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that the Libyan Coast Guard rescued 2168 migrants at sea attempting to make their way to Europe.

UNHCR remarked that a group of the rescued migrants were brought to Tripoli port, noting that 34 migrants had been transferred from the Assembly and Departure Centre in Tripoli to Misrata.

It indicated that they have registered 2696 asylum seekers in Libya since the start of this year.

UNHCR added that according to their records, 344 of those seeking asylum during the past days, are mostly from Syria, Sudan, Palestine, Eritrea, Somalia and Ethiopia.

