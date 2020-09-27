UN75 – AN OPPORTUNITY FOR SOMALIS TO HELP SHAPE GLOBAL PRIORITIES * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The United Nations turns 75 this year. Somalia has been a proud member of the UN for 60 of those years.

The United Nations was created out of the ashes of World War II, with the aim of bringing nations and peoples together to preserve peace and security, and improve lives everywhere.

Today, the United Nations has many facets.

— It is a set of principles and commitments to govern relations among states and protect the rights of people everywhere, through the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and many other agreements.

— It is a global team of UN missions, agencies, funds, and programmes – generously supported by donor partners – that helps governments deliver humanitarian response, education, food security, development, and improved governance, among other benefits.

— Finally, it is an organisation of 193 sovereign member states that – through the General Assembly, the Security Council, and other fora – make decisions on peace, security, development, and many other priorities on behalf of the international community.

In Somalia and elsewhere, millions of people are helped every day by United Nations agencies such as the World Health Organisation, World Food Programme, United Nations Children’s Fund, United Nations Development Programme. The UN works with governments to provide people access to food and shelter, health care and education. The UN supports the creation of international laws and norms, helps to prevent and resolve conflicts, builds peace and fosters reconciliation, and offers practical support to governments on a host of issues – from tackling corruption to empowering persons with disabilities. Its work is both visible and intangible.

Somalia and the United Nations have a long partnership that goes back decades, when the United Nations walked shoulder to shoulder with Somalis on their country’s formation and path to independence in 1960. In the years since, the UN family has worked with Somalis in a range of areas, from humanitarian and development work, to political support and peacebuilding. Currently, in addition to the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the UN Support Office for Somalia (UNSOS), there are 27 UN agencies, funds and programmes supporting Somalis’ efforts on their path to peace and stability.

As it marks its 75th anniversary in September, the United Nations is looking ahead and wants to hear from the people of world about their future and how we can shape it together.

Known as UN75, this initiative is about dialogue – in which the United Nations wants to listen and learn, and to engage with as many different people and constituencies as possible. UN75 is asking people everywhere to “join the conversation” and present ideas for tackling the challenges we face as a global community.

It is vital that Somali voices are included in this listening exercise.

To obtain their views and hopes, the UN family in Somalia is holding an online dialogue – live-streamed on

https://www.facebook.com/UNSOMALIA on

6 September – with members of the UN Youth Advisory Board for Somalia to prompt discussion and obtain perspectives from Somalis. We also invite you to share your views through a survey that you can access at:

https://un75.online/?lang=som

