UN slams rape of young girls near Mogadishu

UNFPA Somalia strongly condemns the abduction and rape of the two young girls, aged three and four as they were playing on 30 March 2020 in Afgoye town, Lower Shebelle, Somalia. The girls have been hospitalized in critical condition.

UNFPA Somalia stands with the girls and their families and calls for recourse for proper judicial process to take its course. We also reiterate our call for the speedy passage into law the Sexual Offences Bill which has been pending adoption in the country’s Parliament. The law will be vital in preventing and dealing with culprits of sexual offenses.

UNFPA Somalia calls for the strengthening of protection systems as women and girls continue to be at high risk of experiencing gender-based violence and the threat of harmful practices including female genital mutilation and child, early and forced marriages.

PRESS RELEASE