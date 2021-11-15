UN Security Council to discuss arms embargo on Somalia

Read Time: 55 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to discuss on arms embargo on Somalia on Tuesday, amid ongoing operations to weaken al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked group in Somalia.

The Security Council will also address the Somalia Transition Plan, a strategy in which Somalia wants to take over the security responsibilities from AMISOM.

Somalia believes the country’s army forces could take over the security responsibilities from African Union mission known as “AMISOM”, despite security concerns and attacks by al Shabab.

Last week, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, met with Somali foreign minister Abdirisak Mohamed upon her arrival in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed the importance of lifting the arms embargo imposed on Somalia since 1992.

0n November 2019 the Security Council today renewed the mandate of the Panel of Experts for the sanctions regime on Somalia until 15 December 2020, while also extending exemptions for the arms embargo and enforcement authorizations for the ban on illicit trade. Read more

