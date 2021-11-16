Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

UN Security Council extends arms embargo on Somalia

Tuuryare
Read Time:48 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United Nations Security Council has condemned the supply of weapons and ammunition to  al-Shabaab group, saying it violates the UN arms embargo on Somalia.

The Security Council voted to extend the arms embargo on Somalia by one year, saying al-Qaeda-linked activities continue to destabilize Somalia.

The Council urged the Somali federal government to continue working with the international community to prevent al-Shabaab’s ability to generate revenue for terrorist acts.

The council resolution also expressed concern over repeated reports of corruption and misappropriation of public funds in Somalia.

The Security Council also banned the sale or export of explosives and the export of charcoal to Somalia.

In January 1992 a Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Somalia in response to the country’s ongoing civil war and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

In June 2001 Security Council Resolution 1356 authorized the lifting of sanctions on Somalia for the use of non-lethal military equipment for humanitarian purposes.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline Email: news@mareeg.com
mareeg2012@gmail.com
http://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Instagram did not return a 200.
Close
Close

Related Post