UN Security Council extends arms embargo on Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United Nations Security Council has condemned the supply of weapons and ammunition to al-Shabaab group, saying it violates the UN arms embargo on Somalia.

The Security Council voted to extend the arms embargo on Somalia by one year, saying al-Qaeda-linked activities continue to destabilize Somalia.

The Council urged the Somali federal government to continue working with the international community to prevent al-Shabaab’s ability to generate revenue for terrorist acts.

The council resolution also expressed concern over repeated reports of corruption and misappropriation of public funds in Somalia.

The Security Council also banned the sale or export of explosives and the export of charcoal to Somalia.

In January 1992 a Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Somalia in response to the country’s ongoing civil war and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

In June 2001 Security Council Resolution 1356 authorized the lifting of sanctions on Somalia for the use of non-lethal military equipment for humanitarian purposes.

