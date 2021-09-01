UN Security Council adopts resolution to extend its mission in Somalia, calls for credible election * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted 2021 resolutions to extend its Somalia Mission Mandate until 31 May 2022.

The Council further requested to strengthen its presence across the country as the security situation allows.

In a press statement to Newsrooms, UNSC said by unanimously adopting the resolution 2592 (2021), the Council further decided that UNSOM should continue to coordinate United Nations efforts, maximizing joint approaches and programming, in full cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia and the federal member states, focused in particular on supporting the acceleration of Government-led inclusive politics.

“Against that backdrop, it called on the Federal Government and federal member states to organize free, fair, credible and inclusive elections, in line with the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 agreements without further delay and finalize preparations to this end,” read part of the statement.

As a matter of urgency, the Council in the August 31, 2021 meeting called on president Farmajo’s administration to enhance broad-based consultations and consensus building on national priorities through consultative mechanisms at all levels, and with the two Houses of Parliament.

The Council has further urged the Federal government and federal member states to create a conducive political and security climate for inclusive elections across Somalia, fostering political pluralism, ensuring political space for the rights of legally constituted political parties and upholding the rights to free expression, association, peaceful assembly and movement.

“The Council strongly condemned continued attacks by Al-Shabaab and urged Somalia’s authorities, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the United Nations to work closely on strengthening safety for United Nations and African Union facilities and staff,” the statement read.

By other terms, the council demanded that all parties work to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children in armed conflict, identify those responsible, consider primarily as victims those children who have been released or otherwise separated from armed forces and armed groups per the Paris Principles.

The council said all parties must cease detention of all children on national security charges where it is in violation of international law.

Further, the Council strongly condemned any misuse or obstruction of humanitarian assistance, calling on Farmajo’s administration and federal member states to support and implement durable solutions for internal displacement, including local integration or resettlement while creating conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons.

China’s representative at the meeting said the international community is facing a major adjustment of its security arrangement in Somalia, noting that UNSOM’s mandate renewal is conducive to helping the country achieve its security and political transition.

As such, China voted in favour of the resolution.

in 2015, the Council also unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) until March 30, 2016 to support the political process in the country.

The 15-nations council also re-authorized the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) until May 30, 2016.

Under Amisom, Kenya, Djibouti, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Burundi have deployed military forces in Somalia to fight Al Shabaab and protect the country’s weak transitional government.