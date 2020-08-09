UN says Somali women deserve to be protected from GBV and harmful practices

Mogadishu, 9 August 2020 – It is with great concern that we have learnt about the inaction of the Parliament of Federal Government of Somalia to introduce the Sexual Offences Bill adopted by the cabinet and submitted by the Ministry of Women and Human Rights in 2019 for reading and passage into law.

“We are calling for the immediate passage into law of the Sexual Offences Bill, which has been pending adoption by the Parliament. The law will be vital in preventing and criminalizing all sexual offences. UNFPA Somalia calls for the strengthening of protection systems as women and girls continue to be at high risk of experiencing gender-based violence,” said UNFPA Somalia Representative Mr. Anders Thomsen.

UNFPA does not support any bill with potentials to violate the rights of women and girls and expose them to further violence and deprivation nor does it support a bill that deviates from norms and standards of international human rights.

Women and girls in Somalia deserve to be protected from Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Traditional Practices.

Today and every day, let us stand up for the human rights, safety and dignity of every woman and girl everywhere in Somalia.

