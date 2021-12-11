UN says 2.6m people face water shortages in Somalia

Read Time: 1 Minute, 19 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – 2.6 Million people in Somalia are facing water shortages due to severe drought conditions in Somalia.

Water scarcity and drought conditions have contributed to increased water prices leading to displacements, diarrhoea-related morbidity and malnutrition in many parts of Somalia. The current worst affected regions include Gedo, Bay, Bakol, Lower Jubba, Galgadud, Mudug and parts of Bari, Nugaal, Sool, Sanaag, Togdheer, and Hiraan regions.

Over 2 Million people in 66 districts are in acute need and will require immediate lifesaving WASH services for the next coming 6 months. Among the most at risk are 1.7 million children and women who are exposed to protection risks when accessing limited water resources.

Without urgent scale-up of WASH services, over 3 Million people will be in acute need by end of March 2022 and will not have access to the minimum daily water requirement of 45L per family.

Between December 2021 to May 2022, WASH Cluster partners need additional funding of $53 million to scale-up of emergency services to meet the urgent WASH needs of 2.3 million people across Somalia.

This funding will allow WASH Cluster partners to provide emergency water supply, restore functionality of key communal water sources, improve access to sanitation services to drought affected people and deliver essential hygiene supplies to avert the risk of diarrhoea and cholera outbreak.

The funding will also enable WASH cluster partners to strengthen integrated responses in coordination with Health, Nutrition and Food Security clusters while exploring the use of cash as complementary response modality to deliver lifesaving services.

Sources: UNICEF

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.