UN rumps up assistance to tackle drought in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United Nations agencies are scaling up humanitarian assistance to mitigate the adverse outcomes of the drought emergency in Somalia

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said Monday the drought emergency has intensified, with the number of people affected increasing to about 4.5 million people, up from 3.2 million in December 2021, and this number is steadily rising.

“ To respond to the drought emergency, humanitarian partners are prioritizing operational areas by identifying locations where the drought-related impact is most severe, classifying districts into categories that define the response approach required, and facilitating multi-cluster rapid response efforts”, OCHA said in its latest humanitarian bulletin.

The UN said about 671,000 people have been displaced internally in search of water, food, livelihoods, and pasture, noting that the displacement trend indicates higher numbers than during the 2016/17 drought emergency.

According to the Protection and Return Monitoring Network, about 259,500 people were displaced between October 2016 and February 2017, compared to 572,700 people displaced between October 2021 and February 2022.

“Reports from Baardheere, Gedo region, Jubaland State, inform of deaths of children and adults from causes related to drought. Pastoralists have reported a significant loss of livestock, the main source of livelihoods in the country”, OCHA said.

According to the OCHA, acute malnutrition levels are projected to deteriorate across much of Somalia from February to April.

“Urgent treatment and nutrition support is required for approximately 1.4 million children under age five, who will likely face acute malnutrition between January and December 2022, including 329,500 who are likely to be severely malnourished”. it said.

Source:/Xinhua

