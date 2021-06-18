 UN projects 2.8 million to face acute food insecurity, hunger in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
UN projects 2.8 million to face acute food insecurity, hunger in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

At least 2.8 million people are projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity and hunger in Somalia, the United Nations humanitarian agency warned on Thursday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said more than 80 percent of Somalia was facing moderate to severe drought conditions.

OCHA said dry conditions will contribute to the likelihood of crop losses and deterioration in pasture and water availability in some areas.

The UN said the ‘Gu’ rains, which are usually received between April and June, have ended in May with no more rains expected until the next rainy season (October-December).

According to the Somalia Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021, one million children are acutely or severely malnourished.

The UN humanitarian agency said concerns remain of another surge of desert locusts, particularly in the northern parts of the country due to favorable conditions following the Gu’ rains.

The report says the humanitarian partners have scaled up assistance to flood-affected people, reaching at least 82,000 people with life-saving assistance including food, water and sanitation.

Muqdisho-Somalia           

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

