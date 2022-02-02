UN helps Somali enterprises on partnerships at business forum

Read Time: 40 Second

UNIDO held the Somalia Business Matchmaking Online Forum, which offered a platform to more than 20 Somali enterprises operating in different sectors – such as agriculture, agro-industry, fishery, poultry, livestock and dairy – to engage with foreign companies which are interested in exploring innovative opportunities for business, trade, and investment in the Somali market.

The virtual meeting was facilitated by the UNIDO team at the Investment Technology Promotion Office of UNIDO in Rome.

The 20 small- to medium-sized enterprises were identified and supported by the network of Enterprise Development Units which are hosted in the various Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industries around the country.

In the marketplace section, Somali companies had the opportunity to form potential business partnerships, create opportunities to showcase and explore innovative technologies in Somalia.

