UN hails election talks in Somalia

MOAGDISHU, Somalia – The United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, has expressed his support for the second day of Somalia’s election forum in Mogadishu.

Swan pointed out that the forum was an opportunity to address concerns raised by the opposition over the election transparency to go ahead.

The election talks chaired by Somali PM Mohamed Hussein Roble were attended by all five state leaders and members of opposition parties as well as foreign diplomats in Mogadishu.

“We have received many reports of irregularities in the recent parliamentary elections. This forum should fix election errors”, he said.

He also Somalia’s federal and its state leaders to take advantage of the ongoing meeting to fix such errors in a move to hold transparent and credible elections.

The ongoing election forum is focusing on three main agendas – the acceleration of the electoral process, resolving the fraud concerns, and minimizing the number of constituencies.

Somalia failed to pick a new parliament and president last year due to the endless cycle of political disputes.

