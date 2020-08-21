UN envoy says Somalia security remains a concern

NEW YORK, US — James Swan Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia says the UN mission in Somalia has witnessed a worrying upsurge in Al Shabaab attacks, particularly in Mogadishu and several other regions.

Briefing to UN Security Council on Thursday, Swan says Sunday’s al-Shabaab attack on innocent civilians at the Elite Hotel was one of an increasing number of recent attacks across Somalia.

“It is a tragic reminder of the continued imperative to improve security in Somalia”, he said.

He says “long-term security of course includes many aspects, such as improved governance and justice systems and inclusive economic development. Yet, there unquestionably also remains a requirement for “hard security” capabilities and operations to counter al-Shabaab”.

James Swan also commended the Somali National Army and AMISOM for their capture of Janaale, Lower Shabelle region, in March, adding since then, efforts have focused on stabilizing the recovered areas and consolidating presence in the area.