UN chief discusses elections with President of Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The United Nations Secretary-General says he has held a phone call with the President of Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmajo.

António Guterres expressed his solidarity with Somalia in the face of increased Al-Shabab attacks, and the drought the country is facing.

Guterres also expressed his support for African Union Mission in Somalia (ATIMS), and his hope that Somalia would be able to ensure its own security as soon as possible.

Both Guterres and the President also discussed the electoral process in Somalia.

The Secretary-General hoped there would be a swift conclusion for the electoral process and that any outstanding issues be addressed through dialogue.

