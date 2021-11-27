UN chief condemns suicide blast in Somalia

Read Time: 1 Minute, 20 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The UN Secretary-general António Guterres strongly condemned Thursday’s deadly terrorist suicide attack on a United Nations-affiliated convoy in Somali capital Mogadishu.

Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

He called on Somali authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

The Secretary-General expressed the full solidarity and support of the United Nations with the Government and the people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Thursday’s explosion killed at least eight people and wounded 17 others, including seven school children.

The attack also destroyed a school building and businesses.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group claimed the responsibility for the attack

The group says it had targeted a convoy carrying foreign military trainers that departed from Gen Gordon’s base and heading to Halane camp in Mogadishu.

The attack comes day after prominent journalist Abdiaziz Mohamed Guled was killed in an explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in Mogadishu.

The attack also wounded another journalist and civilian, according to a statement released by the police.

Last week, the militant group carried out a suicide attack on African Union military convoy near Villa Baidoa military base in the capital, leaving three people dead.

The extremist group seems to have stepped up its deadly attacks in the capital, amid ongoing parliamentary elections.

The group wants to topple the weak-western backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

The al Qaeda linked group has been waging insurgency in the country for more than ten years.

