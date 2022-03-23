UN chief condemns deadly attack on Mogadishu airport

Read Time: 33 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned a deadly attack on Halane camp within Mogadishu’s international airport in the capital city of Mogadishu.

Halane also hosts all UN, US, AU, and other international missions in Somalia.

Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

He calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General also expressed the full solidarity and support of the United Nations with the Government and the people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism and reaffirms its commitment to supporting them towards peace and security in Somalia.

