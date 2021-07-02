 UK renews charcoal ban from Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


UK renews charcoal ban from Somalia

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The UK has reaffirmed its sanctions on charcoal imports from Somalia warning of prison sentences for violations.

In its updated version of the sanctions following exit from the EU, the UK government announced this week the sanctions are in conformity with previous UN Security Council sanctions.

“This good is prohibited where it is consigned from or originating in Somalia. This means that even if the immediate place the goods were shipped from was not Somalia, the prohibition may still apply,” Regulation 37 of the sanctions regime reads in part.

According to the revised sanctions which came into effect on January 2021 to replace EU sanctions, anyone who violates the sanctions will be punished with a jail term of a maximum of ten years.

The UK regulations reinforce earlier sanctions by the UN Security Council which are part of the arms embargo first imposed on Somalia at the height of the civil war in 1992.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Mareykanka oo cadeeyay in ciidan Soomaaliyeed oo tababar…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Af Soomaali

Faah Faahin: Qarax ismiidaamin ah oo ka dhacay Muqdisho

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

SOMALIA:AMISOM TO INVESTIGATE ON REPORTED AIRSTRIKES IN GEDO…

Rashid Abdi, stop fooling yourself!

Somalia reaches agreement paving way for elections -foreign…

SOMALILAND ELECTION 2021: Why this Election is Different?

Puntland Abortion Fundraising Scheme

Kenya-Somalia back and forth: Jubbaland, Kenya’s only…

Rashid Abdi’s woes are deeply psychological before they are…

International Labour Day: SJS survey shows precarious…

PRESS RELEASE ON THE 32ND MEETING OF THE COORDINATION…

Puntland haunted by reports of arms trafficking to Mogadishu…

FESOJ Conducts Virtual Training on Safety Procedure on…

Somali State graduates 11th batch of local state security…

Puntland traditional elders to be guarantors of any…

Puntland Presidency transferring weapons and equipments to…

AMISOM Statement on International Women’s Day

UK calls for 30% women’s quota in Somali elections

Somalia: Walking On A Tightrope Of Rights And COVID

sham trial of freelance journalist Kilwe by a Puntland…

Ma waxaa la dirirnaa kaligii-taliye Farmaajo  mise…

Somalia:Media workers condemns recurring violent attacks on…

1 of 263

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.