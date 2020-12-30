 UK pledges urgent life-saving aid for families hit by coronavirus and hunger around the world * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
UK pledges urgent life-saving aid for families hit by coronavirus and hunger around the world

FeaturedSomalia
By A A warsame 0

The UK is releasing an extra £47 million of aid to immediately provide food, nutrition, water and shelter for vulnerable families in nine countries (including Somalia)and regions to help over 1.3 million vulnerable people in some of the world’s most dangerous places, who face daily threats of starvation, conflict and coronavirus.

 

Life-saving food, nutrition, water, childhood vaccinations and shelter will urgently help families caught in some of the largest humanitarian crises, including across the Sahel, Syria, South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Mozambique.

A A warsame

posted by Abdullahi ali warsame who is Mareeg.com Managing director .
Phoneline :+447737886245

