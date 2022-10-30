UK condemns Somalia bombing

Read Time: 21 Second

The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement strongly condemning the attack in Mogadishu.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms yesterday’s cowardly and horrific attack in Mogadishu.My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who were tragically killed and hurt. We continue to stand with the government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism. The UK condemns terrorism in all its forms.”

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com