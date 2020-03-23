UK citizens urged not to travel to Somalia over COVID-19

Due the global COVID-19 situation, the Somali authorities have introduced precautionary measures for travellers. See Health

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to Somalia, including Somaliland except for the cities of Hargeisa and Berbera to which the FCO advise against all but essential travel. Any British nationals in areas of Somalia to which the FCO advise against all travel should leave. Any British nationals in Hargeisa or Berbera who are not on essential travel should leave.

Given the rapidly changing situation in Somalia we are temporarily withdrawing a limited number of UK staff from our Embassy.

If you visit Hargeisa or Berbera, exercise a heightened level of vigilance and take care in public places where people gather. Monitor local and international media to avoid any demonstration or disturbance taking place. Leave any area of unrest quickly and don’t attempt to watch or photograph it.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Somalia. There is a high threat of kidnap throughout the country. Terrorist groups have made threats against westerners and those working for western organisations. There is a constant threat of terrorist attack in Mogadishu and terrorists continue to plan attacks against westerners in the rest of Somalia, including Somaliland. Terrorist attacks could be indiscriminate, including in crowded places, high-profile events, events involving government officials and in places visited by foreigners. Due to their use by government officials, hotels are considered legitimate targets by terrorist groups. See Terrorism

There is a high threat of maritime crime in the territorial and international waters off Somalia and attack remains a significant threat in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean. See Sea travel

All areas across Somalia are suffering food shortages resulting in the displacement of thousands of Somali people, including those caused by Tropical Storm Sagar in May 2018. See Local travel

Consular support is severely limited in Somalia. The British Embassy in Mogadishu does not provide consular services. If you’re in Somalia (excluding Somaliland) and need urgent help from the UK government (eg if you’ve been arrested or you’re concerned about forced marriage), contact the British High Commission in Nairobi. If you’re in Somaliland, you should contact the British Embassy in Addis Ababa. If you’re in the UK and are concerned about a British national in Somalia (including Somaliland), call the FCO on 020 7008 1500.

