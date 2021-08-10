 Uhuru Kenyatta calls for 'amicable resolution' of maritime case with Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Uhuru Kenyatta calls for ‘amicable resolution’ of maritime case with Somalia

Somalia
Kenya has called for an ‘amicable resolution’ of the maritime dispute despite Somalia’s insistence on the ICJ path.

A statement from the Kenyan presidency following a meeting between  President Uhuru Kenyatta and Somali PM Mohamed Roble noted that the Kenyan leader revisited the maritime matter calling for a resolution by the two countries.

“He Kenyatta) welcomed restoration of the Kenya-Somalia diplomatic ties, and called for an amicable resolution of the maritime border dispute,” the statement read in part.

The Somali delegation has however not yet  issued a statement on the meeting.

Before departing for Nairobi Tuesday morning with the PM, Foreign Affairs Minister Abdirizak Mohamed reiterated Somalia’s position noting the maritime issue would not be up for discussion during the meeting with Kenyatta.

